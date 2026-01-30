Fifteen arrested in Cadiz and Malaga, dismantling a network supplying stolen fuel to narco-boats

E.Press Friday, 30 January 2026, 16:28 Share

Guardia Civil officers stationed in Guadiaro, part of the Algeciras command post in Cadiz province, have arrested 15 people. They are suspected of being members of a criminal organisation allegedly dedicated to supplying fuel to drug-running boats ('narco-lanchas'), a practice known as "petaqueo", that operated in the provinces of Cadiz and Malaga.

The investigation began on 10 January after an initial encounter in which the Guardia Civil managed to thwart an attempt to refuel a narco-boat in the Guadiaro riverbed (Campo de Gibraltar), according to a statement from Algeciras Guardia Civil.

In this interception, 60 fuel canisters were seized, fuel that the perpetrators allegedly intended transporting to their destination by using an inflatable boat.

As a result of the investigation following this initial seizure, officers then intercepted the same criminal gang again while they were driving a van loaded with 3,500 litres of fuel, which they were transporting for the same purpose. Furthermore, the fuel was being transported with zero safety measures in place, creating a serious risk of fire or explosion for the public.

Subsequently, two house searches were carried out in the towns of Jimena de la Frontera and Puerto Real, both in Cadiz province. This led to a seizure of more than 8,000 litres of fuel, stored in canisters inside several houses that were used by the criminal organisation as "nurseries".

The latest operation took place in the early hours of 23 January, when seven more members of the criminal organisation were caught red-handed at a property in Marbella (Malaga) as they were about to load a van with over 5,000 litres of fuel.

Final outcome

The operation resulted in the arrest of 15 people, the seizure of 19,450 litres of fuel, as well as boats, outboard motors and numerous items related to logistical support for drug-trafficking, such as motor oil, fuel filters for boats and thermal and waterproof clothing.

The detainees, together with the evidence gathered and items seized, were brought before the judicial authorities. Seven were ordered to be remanded in custody.

These types of activities constitute several criminal offences as they violate safety regulations relating to the transport, possession and storage of dangerous, explosive and flammable substances, done without the legally required authorisations and with serious risk to the public, as stated in a recent ruling by Andalucía's high court of justice (TSJA).