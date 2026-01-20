National Police officer who lived in Malaga one of Adamuz train crash victims

A 36-year-old Cordoba-born officer from the National Police who lived in Malaga is among one of the 41 victims registered in the Adamuz train crash that happened on the evening of 18 January. The man, who was stationed at the Aluche detention centre for immigrants in Madrid, had recently become a father.

The police officer was on the Iryo train heading for Madrid that derailed and collided with an Alvia train that was heading for Huelva.

His colleagues are currently trying to contact his relatives to offer them support. No further details are known about the deceased officer for the moment.

The death toll has now reached 41, as confirmed by Interior Ministry sources. It is possible that the final figure is higher, given that 152 injured passengers so far have needed medical attention. Of the 43 who remain hospitalised, a dozen are in the ICU (nine in serious condition), while a total of 79 have been discharged.

For causes that are still under investigation, carriages 6, 7 and 8 of an Iryo 6189 train, carrying 317 passengers from the María Zambrano station in Malaga, derailed at around 7.45pm, at the entrance to the Adamuz station in Cordoba, invading the adjacent track and colliding with an Alvia 2384 train, with around 100 passengers on board. The derailed Iryo train had undergone its last revision on 15 January, only four days earlier.

Iryo has stated that it is "at the disposal of the commission in charge of investigating the accident and will fully cooperate, providing all the information required to clarify the facts".