Music licence hours for bars and tourist venues could be extended under Junta review

The draft decree would allow for an amendment to the 2018 law governing the playing of recorded or live music

A proposed change to the law governing public entertainment in Andalucía could allow bars and other small tourist venues to play music from 1pm onwards – two hours earlier than at present.

That is according to a draft decree, seen by Europa Press, which would allow for an amendment to the 2018 law governing the playing of recorded or live music on terraces in tourist areas.

The proposed amendment would allow for the earlier playing of music for up to six months within the calendar year. Music would need to finish at midnight as usual.

According to the Junta, there is also a legal loophole with regard to the type of insurance that small establishments should have as the 2018 law did not stipulate the requirements for compulsory insurance contracts for civil liability in relation to public entertainment and recreational activities.