Motorcyclist dies after colliding with deer in Huelva province

A motorcyclist died on Sunday after colliding with a deer on the HU-4410, in the town of Sanlúcar de Guadiana in Huelva.

The incident happened around 11.10am at kilometre 8 of the road in question, as reported by the emergency services.

The Guardia Civil, firefighters and the health services were mobilised to the scene, but the medics could only certify the victim's death.