An average of more than ten people lose their lives in work-related accidents in Andalucía each month

Héctor Barbotta Seville Friday, 8 August 2025, 16:39

A total of 63 workers have died in work-related accidents in Andalucía in the first six months of 2025, which is an average of 2.4 deaths per week. Trade union UGT-A has highlighted these figures, stating that, despite the seriousness of such statistics, this year's numbers represent a slight decrease compared to the same period last year.

The union has collected this data from Spain's Ministry of Labour and Social Economy and the Ministry of Employment, enterprise and self-employment of the Junta de Andalucía regional government. It reported that, in the first half of the year, there have been 50,652 work-related accidents that required subsequent sick leave, which represents a decrease of 2.77% compared to last year. Of all the work-related accidents in Spain, 16.97% took place in Andalucía. Of the 50,652 some 507 were of a serious nature. Of the total number of serious accidents in Spain, 22.68% happened in Andalucía.

This figure has continued to rise since June. The latest accident happened on Calle Castilla in the town of Gines (Seville) on Thursday, 7 August, when a construction worker died after falling from the roof of a building site. The emergency services received a call around 8.25am.

The UGT stressed that the 63 work-related deaths up to June reflect a 7.35% decrease compared to last year, when in the same period there were 68. In terms of the type of employment of the workers who were granted sick leave, 48,155 were salaried workers (1.99% less than in June 2024) and 2,497 were self-employed workers (-15.67%).

'In itinere' accidents

The union also stated that the increase in work-related accidents 'in itinere' (during the journey to or from work) is a cause for concern. For this reason, it has demanded that companies adopt road safety plans to reduce this type of accidents.

Such plans include the implementation of more effective measures and the search for formulas that guarantee their effective compliance. According to the analysis of the statistics on sanctions in labour matters in Andalucía, with data up to May 2025, there have been 2,377 sanctions in the field of occupational risk prevention (1,989 without an accident at work and 388 with an accident), 2.6% less than in 2024 (2,440).

Of the 2,377 penalties imposed for accidents at work, 2,245 were serious penalties due to 19 fatal accidents at work, four very serious accidents and 136 serious accidents, among others. Meanwhile, 1,865 of the serious penalties did not involve accidents at work.

The union also pointed out that there have been 103 very serious sanctions in the area of occupational risk prevention caused by two fatal accidents.