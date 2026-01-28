Campo de Gibraltar security plan: 30,400 arrests and 2,210 tonnes of drugs seized

J. L. PIEDRA Seville Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 18:00 Share

The so-called 'special security plan' for the Campo de Gibraltar, aimed at combating drug trafficking in this area, has carried out over 37,470 operations since its launch in 2018. This has resulted in the arrest of more than 30,400 people and the seizure of 2,210 tonnes of drugs and 10,000 vehicles of all kinds, including those for sea and air.

These were the headline figures presented on Monday by the Spanish government's delegate for Andalucía, Pedro Fernández. He praised the excellent work and effectiveness of Spain's police and security forces working in the area in their efforts to curb drugs destined for Europe entering along the region's coastline.

Fernández also provided details of the latest operation carried out by the National Police in the area, known as 'Sombra Negra' (black shadow), in which a criminal organisation responsible for smuggling cocaine along the Andalusian coast was dismantled.

The government delegate stated that "this new blow to drug trafficking has resulted in the arrest of 105 people from a criminal network responsible for bringing 57,000 kilos of cocaine into Europe, operating from the provinces of Cadiz, Huelva, Malaga and Almeria".

According to him, "the operation is the result of more than a year of investigation and meticulous and rigorous work on an ongoing basis in the area, representing a very forceful, very direct action with a very positive result against the largest distribution and money-laundering centre in the Campo de Gibraltar".