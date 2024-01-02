More than 2,000 calls logged by 112 operators during New Year's Eve celebrations in Andalucía

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 16:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

Call centre operators answered more than 2,000 pleas for help from the emergency services across Andalucía during New Year's Eve celebrations. From 3pm on Sunday 31 December until 6am on Monday 1 January, Emergencias 112 Andalucía workers were alerted to 2,184 incidents throughout the region. The figure is slightly higher than last year when 1,999 incidents were recorded.

The majority of the calls for assistance to the 112 telephone number were due to health issues (1,013) and public safety incidents (546), followed by fires (225), traffic incidents (110) and road accidents (67).

By provinces, the most incidents were reported in Malaga with 524, followed by Seville (517), Granada (267) and Cadiz (262). Meanwhile, New Year's eve celebrations were a lot tamer in Cordoba (180), Almeria (170), Huelva (138) and Jaen (126).

Emergencias 112 Andalucía service is a public, free and multilingual service, operated by the Junta de Andallucía, that can be used in the event of any emergency related to health, fire fighting and rescue, public safety or civil protection. With a single call to this free and easy-to-remember telephone number, which is used throughout Europe, anyone can access the help they need in any emergency situation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is a multilingual service that offers users help in English, French, German and Arabic, as well as Spanish.