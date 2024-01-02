Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
More than 2,000 calls logged by 112 operators during New Year&#039;s Eve celebrations in Andalucía
112 incidents

More than 2,000 calls logged by 112 operators during New Year's Eve celebrations in Andalucía

The majority of the calls for help were related to health issues and cases of public safety

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 16:05

Compartir

Call centre operators answered more than 2,000 pleas for help from the emergency services across Andalucía during New Year's Eve celebrations. From 3pm on Sunday 31 December until 6am on Monday 1 January, Emergencias 112 Andalucía workers were alerted to 2,184 incidents throughout the region. The figure is slightly higher than last year when 1,999 incidents were recorded.

The majority of the calls for assistance to the 112 telephone number were due to health issues (1,013) and public safety incidents (546), followed by fires (225), traffic incidents (110) and road accidents (67).

By provinces, the most incidents were reported in Malaga with 524, followed by Seville (517), Granada (267) and Cadiz (262). Meanwhile, New Year's eve celebrations were a lot tamer in Cordoba (180), Almeria (170), Huelva (138) and Jaen (126).

Emergencias 112 Andalucía service is a public, free and multilingual service, operated by the Junta de Andallucía, that can be used in the event of any emergency related to health, fire fighting and rescue, public safety or civil protection. With a single call to this free and easy-to-remember telephone number, which is used throughout Europe, anyone can access the help they need in any emergency situation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is a multilingual service that offers users help in English, French, German and Arabic, as well as Spanish.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Flag carrier airline cancels hundreds of flights at airports in Spain due to planned strikes this week
  2. 2 Dry, hot and busy: 2023, a year of broken records in the south of Spain
  3. 3 Residents reject one of two proposed locations for desalination plant on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Ambitious rail plan pitched for the Costa del Sol, by taking a new line from Malaga to Marbella via a totally new route
  5. 5 Ronda puts an end to the expansion of bar and restaurant terraces to make it easier to get around
  6. 6 Meet Julia, the first baby to be born in 2024 in Malaga province
  7. 7 Watch as specialist police rescue mountain goat trapped for several days in deep chasm in Malaga province
  8. 8 Founder of Spain's Inditex fashion group, which includes Zara, becomes first Spaniard to surpass 100 billion dollars in assets
  9. 9 Special edition Correos stamps feature image of Costa del Sol artist
  10. 10 Three arrested for alleged horse theft in Malaga after one tracked down to Seville and the other found dead in a slaughterhouse

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad