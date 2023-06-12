More than 100,000 summer job contracts up for grabs across Andalucía There will be just under 20,000 positions available in Malaga province, according to predictions from a human resources company

More than 100,000 temporary work contracts will be available this summer throughout Andalucía.

Human resources company Randstad predicted 102,910 contracts will come from summer employment in the region, 12.5% more than in 2022 when 91,487 contracts were signed.

The summer contracts will account for 20.3% of the total for the whole country, the highest in Spain. In Malaga, there will be 19,490 summer contracts up for grabs, but the most will be in Seville with 21,500 and Cadiz (20,780). In the rest of Andalucía, there will be 9,880 contracts in Jaén, Almeria (9,320), Granada (8,890), Cordoba (6,590) and Huelva (6,450).

Across Spain summer will bring around 507,090 contracts, 2.3% more than a year ago, when 495,694 contracts were signed. This number of contracts is 4% lower than that recorded in the summer of 2021, before the labour reform came into force.

Summer contracts have been on an upward trend since 2013, reaching their highest figure in 2019: 621,736 signings. The pandemic caused this figure to plummet, with only 369,966 contracts in 2020. The following year it recovered with a growth of 42.8%.

Hotels and logistics

A total of 37.4% of contracts will be in hotel and accommodation-related activities, followed by logistics with 28.9%. This means that two out of every three contracts signed this summer will be in one of these two sectors. They are followed by commerce (15.6%), restaurants (14.9%) and leisure and entertainment (3.3%).

Compared to last year, the sector that will grow the most will be hotels (66.6%), followed by leisure and entertainment (42.7%) and restaurants (37.3%). The sectors registering year-on-year declines are commerce (-30.7%) and logistics (-27.3%).

By region

Randstad's predictions also take into account hiring in each Spanish region: Extremadura (26.3%), the region of Murcia (20.2%) and Castilla-La Mancha (16%) will record the largest increases in handing out summer contracts compared to last year's campaign, followed by Asturias (15.5%), Galicia (13.2%), Andalucía (12.5%) and Cantabria (11.6%).

Registering single-digit increases, but still above the national average (2.3%), are Castilla y León (7.7%), La Rioja (5.2%) and Euskadi (4.5%). Other increases, lower than the average for the country as a whole, will take place in the Valencia (1.4%) and Aragon (0.8%).

On the other hand, the archipelagos will experience the biggest falls in terms of hiring this summer, specifically, 19.1% less in the Balearic Islands, and 16.6% in the Canary Islands.

According to Valentín Bote, director of Randstad Research, this happens because "since tourism is very active in these communities, instead of signing new contracts during the campaign, calls are made to workers with fixed-term contracts, so that this fall does not mean a reduction of activity in the sector".

At a provincial level, Cadiz (37.9%), Granada (31.5%), Segovia (30.3%) and Guadalajara (29.1%) will record the highest growth in summer hiring compared to last year. On the other hand, the biggest falls will take place in Tenerife (-17.9%), Las Palmas (-15.5%), Barcelona (-10.6%) and Seville (-6%).

The Randstad report points out that Andalucía (102,910), Catalonia (74,260), Valencia (57,750) and the region of Madrid (55,060) are where the most workers will be sought, accounting for 57% of the total recruitment this summer.

Requirements for the positions

Companies will need workers with little time to spare, as the market and its demands evolve rapidly in the summer. Candidates with high availability and quick flexibility to the position, preferably with previous experience in the sector, will be highly sought-after.

It is also recommended that workers, regardless of their situation, do not lose sight of the skills and abilities most in demand in the labour market and continue training to improve their employability.