More Andalusian ERE sentences overturned

Courts
Sections
Highlight
SUR in English
Malaga
Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:04
Opciones para compartir
The Constitutional Court has continued revising sentences in the so-called ERE corruption trials against officials and politicians in the Junta de Andalucía when run by the PSOE party.
The tribunal of judges that interprets the constitution and currently has a left-leaning majority was criticised by the conservative PP party. It means it is more likely the sentence against ex president of Andalucía José Griñán for embezzlement may be overturned.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.