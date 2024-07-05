Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ex president of Andalucía José Griñán. SUR
More Andalusian ERE sentences overturned
More Andalusian ERE sentences overturned

The Constitutional Court has continued revising sentences in the corruption trials against officials and politicians in the Junta de Andalucía when run by the PSOE party

Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:04

The Constitutional Court has continued revising sentences in the so-called ERE corruption trials against officials and politicians in the Junta de Andalucía when run by the PSOE party.

The tribunal of judges that interprets the constitution and currently has a left-leaning majority was criticised by the conservative PP party. It means it is more likely the sentence against ex president of Andalucía José Griñán for embezzlement may be overturned.

