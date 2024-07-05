More Andalusian ERE sentences overturned

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 5 July 2024, 12:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Constitutional Court has continued revising sentences in the so-called ERE corruption trials against officials and politicians in the Junta de Andalucía when run by the PSOE party.

The tribunal of judges that interprets the constitution and currently has a left-leaning majority was criticised by the conservative PP party. It means it is more likely the sentence against ex president of Andalucía José Griñán for embezzlement may be overturned.