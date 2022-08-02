Active monkeypox virus cases in Andalucía drops to 334 A total of 94 more are under investigation in the region

Andalucía has a total of 334 active cases of monkeypox virus, eleven fewer than last Friday, and there are another 94 cases under investigation in the region.

This has been reported by the Junta's Ministry of Health in a statement released this Tuesday 22 August, in which it specifies that, as of 1 August, the province that continues to register the most cases is Malaga, with a total of 133, followed by Seville with 97; Cadiz, with 49; Cordoba, with 22; Granada, with 19; eleven in Huelva, three in Jaén and none in Almeria.

In addition, there are 209 discarded cases that have been declared to the Andalusian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA), while 206 previously confirmed cases are already inactive.

Last Saturday the regional government confirmed the first death in Andalucía, specifically a 31-year-old man at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba, due to meningoencephalitis, whose case is being studied due to him having a monkeypox virus infection.