Malaga: A city of culture, innovation and opportunity

Located on the Mediterranean coast and sheltered by the mountains that share its name, Malaga has a rich and diverse historical heritage, balanced with its status as Spain's sixth-largest city. Including its metropolitan area, Malaga is nearing a million residents. The city has successfully blended age-old traditions with the modernity of a city now at the forefront of tourism and technology, boasting a mild climate and exceptional transport links by land, sea and air.

Its commitment to high-quality tourism, combined with continuous development and the sustainable promotion of its diverse resources, has secured Malaga a privileged position among Europe's most desirable cities, Malaga has shown its ability to reinvent itself in pursuit of the sustainable, cosmopolitan visitor who seeks culture, leisure and gastronomy in their travels.

It's therefore no coincidence that Malaga has been recognised as a Smart Tourism Destination, a distinction awarded to cities committed to accessibility, technology, sustainability, governance and innovation.

A premier destination for British tourism at WTM 2024 For Malaga, the capital of the Costa del Sol, the British tourism market represents 15.20% of the city’s international visitors. The UK consistently leads the Hotel Occupancy Surveys published by Spain’s National Statistics Institute, highlighting Malaga’s popularity. The city’s presence at the World Travel Market in London offers an ideal platform to engage with this loyal market. This year, Malaga has already recorded over 300,000 overnight stays from around 136,000 British visitors, with an average stay of 2.6 days. Malaga is connected to 17 UK cities by air, and over the next month, approximately 240,000 airline seats are booked for Malaga, an 11.50% rise from the same period last year. Malaga’s focus is on high-value tourism segments that will feature prominently in the 2025–2028 Strategic Tourism Plan. Premium and shopping tourism are major drivers; the city has become increasingly attractive to high-value visitors, with four- and five-star accommodation growing by 146% over the past two decades. Further supporting this segment, Malaga is adding more four- and five-star rooms with new developments under way. Other growing tourism segments, like conferences and cultural tourism, are also contributing to the city’s appeal. Malaga’s high-value tourism aligns with its commitment to sustainability. Recognised as a Smart Tourism Destination, the city prioritises innovation, sustainability and accessibility. The Sustainable Tourism Observatory of Malaga collaborates with the UNWTO’s INSTO network to promote sustainable tourism management. At the 2024 World Travel Market, Malaga will showcase its dedication to sustainability, quality and diverse offerings, connecting with one of its most important international markets.

Today, Malaga stands as a cultural destination, evident in its museum offering, with numerous venues including the Picasso Museum Málaga, the Museum of Malaga, the Carmen Thyssen Museum and the Centre Pompidou Málaga. It also excels in other sectors, from beach tourism to events and conferences, language tourism and gastronomy, among others.

Culture, with an impressive array of museum spaces, monuments and historic sites, is one of the city's strengths, as is the elevation of its gastronomy and experience potential through both public and private initiatives.

Furthermore, Malaga has become an outstanding city not only for occasional tourism but also for settling during one's professional life. The city actively promotes local talent and attracts and retains skilled workers and productive investment. Its robust business sector, vibrant university life, cultural heritage and reputation as a Smart City model make Malaga highly sought after.

Malaga also holds a key role in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism sector. Today, it is one of Spain's leading destinations for conferences and conventions, hosting over 400 events annually in its Trade Fair and Congress Centre, as well as in various hotel and institutional facilities equipped for all types of professional gatherings.

At the cutting edge of tourism strategy, Malaga showcases its abundant opportunities. Many international media outlets specialising in tourism are now recognising Malaga as a prime example of a tourist destination.

Opening the view wider, Malaga is also an ecosystem of opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs. A city to visit, but also one to live and invest in: 'Malaga, the perfect place'.