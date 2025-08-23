Magnitude 3.4 earthquake rattles the south of Spain

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Saturday, 23 August 2025, 10:35 Share

Spain's National Geographic Institute recorded an earthquake on Friday night in the Andalusian province of Cadiz, with its epicentre in the town of Rota. The seismic movement happened at 11.03pm at a depth of 21 kilometres and had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale. However, there are no reports of any damage.

The earthquake was clearly felt in several municipalities of Cadiz such as San Lúcar de Barrameda, El Puerto de Santa María and Jerez de la Frontera.

These types of earthquakes are part of the normal seismic activity in Andalucía, which is also one of the most active regions in Spain. Most of the earthquakes recorded on the Spanish mainland are in the south, as it is close to the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates.