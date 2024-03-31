Local Police officer arrested in Granada in connection with jihadist investigation

Carlos Morán Granada Sunday, 31 March 2024, 08:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

Authorities have arrested a Local Police officer from Granada city after suspecting him of being involved in jihadism.

Audiencia Nacional, Spain's High Court, issued the warrant on Thursday 28 March and Guardia Civil carried out the arrest. Sources close to the investigation said the man was apprehended at his home in La Zubia, a quiet residential area.

It appears the policeman had been tracked for some time over his alleged links to jihadi terror groups. He had so far kept a low profile, according to investigators.

No further information has been released about the detainee, who must appear before the judges of the Spanish High Court, which hears cases of alleged terrorism and organised crime. This would be the seventh arrest related to jihadist terrorism in Granada province, according to data from the ministry of the Interior.