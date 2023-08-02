Junta's SAS public health service roles out new messaging system to mobiles in Andalucía

Europa Press Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of Health has announced the launch of a new messaging system to mobiles called AviSAS, which will notify members of the public of appointments assigned for consultations or diagnostic tests, including imaging tests. The service, which must be subscribed to, will also send a reminder of appointments as their dates approach, as well as information on possible cancellations or changes.

The Salud Andalucía mobile app must be installed or updated to its latest version and users must have a digital certificate, or login with a QR code or Cl@ve digital signature.

Subscription is enabled by accessing the new AviSAS section in the app's menuand activating the option for notifications of 'Hospital appointments'.

In addition, users can choose the channel to receive notifications, from a notification on your mobile device via the app, SMS or email. It is recommended to activate the 'SAS communications' option for future notifications.