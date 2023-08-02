Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Junta&#039;s SAS public health service roles out new messaging system to mobiles in Andalucía
Health

Junta's SAS public health service roles out new messaging system to mobiles in Andalucía

The service, which must be subscribed to, will also send a reminder of appointments as their dates approach, as well as information on possible cancellations or changes

Europa Press

Seville

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 18:04

Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of Health has announced the launch of a new messaging system to mobiles called AviSAS, which will notify members of the public of appointments assigned for consultations or diagnostic tests, including imaging tests. The service, which must be subscribed to, will also send a reminder of appointments as their dates approach, as well as information on possible cancellations or changes.

The Salud Andalucía mobile app must be installed or updated to its latest version and users must have a digital certificate, or login with a QR code or Cl@ve digital signature.

Subscription is enabled by accessing the new AviSAS section in the app's menuand activating the option for notifications of 'Hospital appointments'.

In addition, users can choose the channel to receive notifications, from a notification on your mobile device via the app, SMS or email. It is recommended to activate the 'SAS communications' option for future notifications.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Supermarket chain in Spain offers discounts to people over 65 years of age
  2. 2 Special assistance service for passengers at Malaga Airport put up for grabs
  3. 3 Costa del Sol town halls accused of being 'unclear' about water restrictions
  4. 4 New section of Malaga's coastal path opens in the Axarquía
  5. 5 Major wildfire under control in La Línea, after local residents were evacuated from their homes
  6. 6 Andalusian government puts Axarquía irrigation contract out to tender
  7. 7 Dominican nuns say goodbye to Antequera after almost 400 years in the town
  8. 8 Costa Tropical residents demand end to jet ski 'nuisance'
  9. 9 More sand on its way for Marbella's beaches
  10. 10 UB40 delight more than 1,500 fans at Fuengirola's Sohail Castle

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad