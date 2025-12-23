Junta set to launch single platform to manage all business-related procedures in Andalucía

José Luis Piedra Seville Tuesday, 23 December 2025, 17:34 Share

Andalucía's regional government will soon launch a single platform integrating all administrative procedures for large companies, SMEs and the self-employed. This new digital administration service, called 'Carpeta Empresas y Autónomos' (literally, 'the folder for businesses and the self-employed'), is designed as a single, accessible and secure point of contact for managing procedures and communications relevant to Andalucía's business fabric.

This platform allows access to files from a total of 420 different procedures and among its new features is the inclusion of a calendar that, in addition to compiling information on relevant events and deadlines for submitting documentation, facilitates the management of appointments between professionals and the different bodies within the Junta.

This service, which is offered via a mobile and online application, also includes useful resources such as a grant/aid search engine and an automatic notification system that alerts registered users about deadlines and events marked as relevant to avoid potential delays. One of the platform's standout features is the section dedicated to verifying the status of companies' obligations to the regional government. Through this service, users can check whether their companies are up to date with their obligations to public entities such as the regional and state tax agencies or Social Security and, if not, the reason why.

The managing director of ADA (the digital technology agency of Andalucía), Raúl Jiménez, told SUR that "this application was created with the people in mind who run an SME or work as freelancers, who need clear answers and simple processes, and, with this initiative, we are helping them to make decisions and save time".

According to Jiménez, "what we offer is an easier and more understandable way of interacting with the regional government so that business owners or the self-employed can easily and clearly grasp what they need to do, when and how, without wasting time that could negatively affect their business".

The head of ADA stressed that "we are changing the way digital services are designed and the first step is to consider who will use them and then address the procedure".

This new service is fully adapted to the real needs of business owners and the self-employed, as it has been developed through a user-participatory process involving representatives from the business world. They progressively evaluated the various prototypes and functionalities, ensuring a useful, final product that aligns with business requirements.

This platform for business procedures has its antecedent in the 'Carpeta Ciudadana' (the citizen's folder), a mobile and online application developed by ADA to facilitate the relationship between the Junta and its citizens and residents in more than 450 administrative procedures and the management of 18 legally valid cards (for instance, discount travel cards).

Through these folders, people can schedule appointments, keep track of upcoming events and set up alerts for expiry dates on cards and certificates.