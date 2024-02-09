Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno. Europa Press
Junta ditches red tape to attract investors to the region
Junta ditches red tape to attract investors to the region

The ambitious 'Andalucía Simplifica' (Andalucía makes it simpler) decree contains more than 450 measures and changes to rules and regulations

Héctor Barbotta / Nuria Triguero

Seville / Malaga

Friday, 9 February 2024, 18:38

The Junta de Andalucía gave the green light this week to a new decree to strip back the amount of bureaucracy created by the regional government. Regional ministers want to make Andalucía the most attractive part of Spain for investment but to do so they need to do away with as much paperwork as possible.

The ambitious decree contains more than 450 measures and changes to rules and regulations. The Junta has christened it 'Andalucía Simplifica', (Andalucía makes it simpler).

The Andalusian government sees this to be the most important political initiative of its term in office and is predicting it will be a turning point in attracting investment to the region and therefore in boosting the regional economy.

The initiative aims to do away with situations such as one province in Andalucía handling processes differently from another or having to repeat the same process again at a different regional ministry.

The most important aspect is reduced handling time by extending the use of shortcuts such as no reply from the Junta being counted as acceptance of a request or a self certification without as many checks by officials.

