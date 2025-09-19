Watch as head of Junta de Andalucía makes debut on TikTok

Europa Press Seville Friday, 19 September 2025, 13:32 Share

President of the Junta de Andalucía regional government Juanma Moreno has launched his own personal TikTok account with the first video posted on Wednesday, 17 September. In the video, he can be seen walking through the corridors of the Junta's headquarters. Jokingly, Moreno promises that he will not be seen "dancing" on his social media... at least "for now", as he said.

According to the Andalusian leader of the Partido Popular party, he will be posting content on a regular basis.

"Every journey always begins with a first step and today, as I walk to my office through the corridors of Palacio de San Telmo, I also take my first steps on this social media," Moreno said at the beginning of the video.

The regional president alluded to new beginnings which often take place in September: going to the gym or improving your level of English. He, for example, has launched his TikTok account, "with the energy that new challenges always bring".

"But don't worry, I'm not going to dance... for now," Juanma Moreno said before bidding his followers farewell... also "for now".