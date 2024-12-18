Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The image used on the Christmas greeting shows the clearing-up operation in the Axarquía after October's 'Dana' storm. SUR
Junta president honours the work of &#039;Dana&#039; disaster heroes in Christmas greeting this year
Christmas message

Junta president honours the work of 'Dana' disaster heroes in Christmas greeting this year

The head of the regional government praised the generosity and spirit of people in Andalucia in his special festive message

Europa Press

Seville

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 16:06

Regional government president Juanma Moreno has honoured heroic Plan Infoca members who helped in the massive clean-up following the 'Dana' disaster in the Junta de Andalucía's 2024 Christmas card.

In the festive greeting, Moreno selected a photograph of the workers mobilised to carry out clean-up work caused by the flooding at the end of October in Benamargosa, in the Axarquia area of Malaga province.

"Andalucía is dedication, strength, affection. Andalucía is the hands of a generous people who give their all to others," Moreno wrote in his annual message of greetings for 2025. He closed the card wishing Andalusians a Merry Christmas and that "the new year will be full of fulfilled dreams".

SUR

In addition to the work carried out in the areas affected by flooding throughout Andalucía, Infoca has carried out its largest deployment of material and human resources outside the region this year to collaborate in emergency work arising from the passage of the 'Dana' storm in Valencia, with more than 500 personnel including firefighters, rescue specialists, medical and forensic teams, as well as 30 fire engines.

On 1 January 2025, the Andalusian security and emergency agency will start to operate. Its statutes have already been approved and it will be able to mobilise up to 5,000 people, surpassing those of Spain's UME military emergency unit at a national level.

