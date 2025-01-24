Juanma Moreno: 'We are working to bring the Latin Grammys back to Andalucía in the medium term'

Juanma Moreno and Antonio Banderas, in the centre, at the promotional and professional networking event 'Surrender to the Andalusian Crush'.

Pilar Martínez Enviada Especial Madrid Friday, 24 January 2025, 14:25

Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucía, has expressed his desire to bring the Latin Grammy awards ceremony back to Andalucía. During the presentation of 'The Surrender' campaign at the international tourism fair in Madrid (Fitur), he personally greeted the CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, Manuel Abud, and took the opportunity to propose Andalucía as a returning host of the music ceremony.

After the concert, Moreno, supported by Malaga-born actor Antonio Banderas, began the conversations around the possibility of the Grammys returning to the region. Later, during a press conference at Fitur, Moreno said: "We put pressure on them, because we know that they were very satisfied," addressing the topic and the strong competition.

While the locations for 2025 and 2026 have been chosen, "the opportunity to host in 2027 or 2028 is open," said Moreno, adding that they will work hard to make the return of the Latin Grammys to Andalucía possible.

He also said that the Latin Grammy organisers know very well what Andalucía has to offer. However, they face a lot of pressure from cities such as Las Vegas and Miami, in addition to receiving proposals from Mexico as well. Seville hosted the first edition of the event outside of the US, in 2023.