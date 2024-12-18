When do the January sales start at Spain's main fashion chains?

M.G. Cadiz Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 15:49

In the midst of the Christmas shopping frenzy, some people are already looking ahead to the upcoming sales to shop at discounted prices. It is traditional for this period to begin just after the 6 January holiday, but there may be slight variations.

The official date also varies depending on the region. In Andalucía, the sales period runs from 7 January to 7 March, although there is some flexibility.

It is already traditional for some shops such as Cortefiel, H&M or Springfield to bring forward their discount period and start in the final days of the year. Mango also tends to start before 6 January, making it easier to buy last-minute gifts at discounted prices. Meanwhile, other shops such as Zara, Zara Home, Lefties, Stradivarius or Bershka start their sales on 6 January online and on 7 January in stores.

El Corte Inglés and Sfera have a sales start date of 7 January.

Tips for the sales

As the sales period approaches, consumer associations remind shoppers of some recommendations for safe shopping.

Tips for shopping in the sales 1 Make lists of things you need in order to avoid impulse buying. 2 It is better to buy at the beginning of the sales period because there is more stock and at the end because there are better prices. 3 Keep the receipt or invoice for your purchases. If the transaction was made online, keep the confirmation e-mail. 4 Discounted products have to indicate the original price and the discounted price or clearly indicate the percentage of the discount. 5 The discounted products must have been part of the shop's regular offer for one month and may not be of a different quality. 6 If there are changes in the conditions for returns, card payments, etc., they must be clearly and visibly indicated. 7 The after-sales service and the application of the warranty remain unchanged during the sales period.

In the event of a dispute and in the absence of agreement, the best option is always to request a complaint form for resolution.