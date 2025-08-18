Inland tourism and spending in Andalucía is on the up

Pilar Martínez Malaga Monday, 18 August 2025, 10:25 Share

Inland tourism in Andalucía is in good shape and is now reaching pre-pandemic levels with a 5.6% growth in 2024 (in excess of 6.8 million tourists last year). These results come from a report prepared by the public company for tourism and sport in Andalucía using the IECA institute of statistics and cartography of Andalucía's tourism survey data. This report indicates that inland tourism accounts for around 20% of the total number of visitors to the region.

The Junta's regional minister for tourism, Arturo Bernal, stressed that these figures maintain the region as a benchmark in tourism: "Andalucía is consolidating its sustainable tourism model, respectful of residents and the natural environment. This sector is a key lever for revitalising the region's interior." In this regard, he states that "tourism is synonymous with the future. These figures confirm the sector as one of the major drivers of the Andalusian economy, with the capacity to generate employment, retain population and contribute to regional development."

Considering that "tourists are the key drivers of this sustained growth and the transformation that Andalucía is undergoing", the report adds that the profile of these visitors is mostly Spanish, with Andalucía itself being the main source. Thus, 46% of inland visitors are Andalusian compared to 29.9% from the rest of Spain and 24.1% from overseas.

29% is the increase in spending by these visitors to the region over the last five years.

The report details that the average stay of inland tourists is estimated at 4.4 days, with an average daily expenditure of 81.86 euros, which represents an increase of almost 29.5% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid year. In terms of consumer habits, hotels are the main accommodation chosen (60.3% of all visitors).

As for the main attractions and activities that these tourists enjoy during their stays, the report highlights cultural visits, culinary activities and exploring natural spaces. Tourists rate their visit to Andalucía with a 9.1 out of 10, with a loyalty rate of 45.6%.