Just how much cash do tourists splash in the main Andalusian holiday destinations?

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 17:46

Andalucía is experiencing a trend of welcoming tourists with a higher spending capacity. According to data provided by Spain's INE national institute of statistics, tourists spent 1.7 billion euros in the region in April - the month marked by the success of the Easter holidays. This figure represents a growth of 17.2%, confirming that the region is attracting more and more tourists with high purchasing power. Andalucía has become the second region in the country with the highest increase in income attributed to international tourism, only preceded by Madrid, which recorded an increase of almost 20%.

In the same month, Andalucía also positioned itself as the second main destination for foreign holidaymakers, surpassing the Balearic Islands and standing just behind Catalonia. A total of 1,388,579 tourists visited Andalucía, 16.2% of the total in Spain, while the Balearic Islands and Catalonia received 15.8% and 20% of all the tourists, respectively.

In addition, Andalucía welcomed 10% more foreign passengers in April, compared to the same month last year. The figure shows that the regional government's strategy of focusing on visitor quality rather than quantity continues to bear fruit. In April, spending grew seven points above the increase in tourists.

1,236 euros is the average budget of foreign tourists in Andalucía

Specifically, some 8.6 million foreign tourists arrived in Spain in April, a 10% increase. They spend more than 10.82 billion euros - an increase of 14.1%. Each visitor spent an average of 1,264 euros, with an annual growth of 3.7%, and the average expenditure per day grew by 0.9%, to 187 euros. The most common length of stay among tourists was four to seven nights, with nearly 4.5 million visitors - a 13.6% increase. In Andalucía, the average expenditure of foreigners stood at 1,236 euros, with an average daily expenditure of 173 euros, which represents a 4.1% increase.

The UK was the country of origin with the highest cumulative expenditure, accounting for 16.1% of the total, followed by Germany, with 13.1%, and France, with 8.1%. Meanwhile, international tourist arrivals in Spain in the first four months of 2025 exceeded 25.6 million, 7.1% more than in the same period last year.