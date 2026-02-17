Spain floods: government caps hotel prices in 14 towns to accommodate flood victims

Lucía Palacios Madrid Tuesday, 17 February 2026, 15:16 Share

The Spanish government is putting a one-week cap on hotel and accommodation prices in the 14 municipalities most affected by the floods. The aim of this exceptional measure is to aid the victims whose homes have been damaged by storm Leonardo.

The municipalities in question are: Grazalema, Jerez de la Frontera, Ubrique and Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz province); Nívar, Montefrío, Pinos Puente and Zagra (Granada); Cazorla and Santisteban del Puerto (Jaén); Benaoján and Ronda (Malaga); Burguillos del Cerro and Medellín (Badajoz).

Minister of Social Rights and Consumer Affairs Pablo Bustinduy proposed this royal decree, approved by cabinet for the duration of the week from 18 to 25 February. This is the first time in history that the government intervenes in hotel prices.

The measure allows price restrictions in the event of adverse weather phenomena, natural disasters or serious accidents, with the aim of guaranteeing fair access to these products and services.

The government has chosen the municipalities according to two criteria: towns and villages with more than ten evacuees and a number that represents at least 0.1 per cent of the population.

From this Wednesday to Wednesday next week, hotels and accommodation establishments in these municipalities will not be able to increase their prices more than the prices they had in the month prior to the start of the floods.

In addition, they must inform that there is a price cap and what the prices are in a transparent manner. In the case of non-compliance, consumers are entitled to reimbursement.