L. V.
Hundreds search for money inside hidden envelopes in Andalucía in new viral TikTok challenge
Social media 

The move sparked swathes of people to search for the prize, with the Malaga tiktoker behind it now wanting to spread the challenge to the rest of Spain

Cadiz

Cadiz

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:25

Popular Malaga TikTok influencer Carlos García, known on social media as Carliyo el Nervio, has staged a new viral challenge this week in Andalucía's province of Cadiz, which he intends to extend to the rest of the country.

The young man hid three envelopes with money scattered around different parts of Jerez de la Frontera on Monday 1 April. He then informed people on his social media of the area where they could find the envelopes, which sparked swathes of people to emerge onto the streets.

The first one was left in the González Hontoria park, where they are currently carrying out work in preparation for the Horse Fair. Later, he went to Calle Larga, in an area near the Gallo Azul, where he left the other two envelopes hidden.

Carliyo el Nervio was cheered on by the young people of Jerez. The TikToker has 394,000 followers on Instagram and another large following on the TikTok app itself.

The challenge continued when, on Tuesday 2 April, he headed to Cartagena in the province of Murcia and hid more envelopes. In reality, they do not have money inside them but a contact card with the content creator, which will be used to collect the prize.

