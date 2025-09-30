Helicopter sightseeing tours take off in capital of Spain's Andalucía region

Á. G. Seville Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 16:54 Share

Locals and visitors to Seville, the capital of Spain's Andalucía region, are being offered a brand-new experience - sightseeing helicopter flights over the city. The service, launched on 25 September, is reminiscent of the tourist attraction offered in New York, where flying over Manhattan to see its skyline from the air has become a classic tour for visitors. Now, the regional capital of Andalucía offers its own version, managed by World Aviation Group.

The flights take off from the La Cartuja heliport and take you over recognisable places such as the Cathedral, the Giralda, the Guadalquivir river or the Triana district. The route also includes views of the Aljarafe and the Alamillo area, before finishing at the starting point. With this initiative, Seville seeks to offer both locals and visitors a different perspective of the city.

Timetable

Flight schedules depend on the availability of the helicopter and the number of passengers. Shared flights are organised for smaller groups, while full-capacity private groups (six people) are able to coordinate their departure depending on the helicopter's availability. World Aviation Group coordinates directly with interested parties to adjust schedules and ensure that all passengers can enjoy the experience.

Zoom La Cartuja heliport. World Aviation Group

Prices

Each tour costs approximately 235 euros per person - a price similar to that of other such experiences on the Costa del Sol.

Tickets

Tickets for this unique experience can be purchased through the World Aviation Group website. Make sure you book in advance. However, Seville bookings have not been launched on the website yet.