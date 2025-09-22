Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An infant being vaccinated against bronchitis. SUR
Junta rolls out bronchiolitis vaccination campaign for children under six months of age in Andalucía

Last time 95.3% coverage was achieved and hospitalisations due to the disease were reduced by 80%

José Antonio Sau

Malaga

Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:19

Andalucía's regional ministry of health is starting the third immunisation campaign for children under six months of age to prevent bronchiolitis caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). A total of around 10,200 children, both infants and toddlers up to two years of age in the high-risk category, in Malaga province will benefit from the campaign starting today (22 September).

Health centres have already started to contact the parents of children born from 1 April this year, who will receive the nirsevimab vaccine. All infants born between 22 September and 31 March 2026 will also be vaccinated either in the delivery room or in the maternity ward, before discharge.

In addition, Nirsevimab will be administered to infants under one year of age who were born prematurely (at 35 weeks or earlier) and to other children with high-risk chronic conditions of up to two years of age.

A total of 73,000 doses have been allocated for the 2025-2026 campaign, which has a budget of 15.8 million euros.

This immunisation effectively and safely prevents RSV infection - a respiratory condition that occurs mainly during autumn and winter. The regional ministry of health has recommended that all parents with children under the age of six months accept the invitation for RSV immunisation.

This is the third time that the Andalucía region has carried out an immunisation campaign against RSV. In 2024-2025, more than 95.3% of the target population (55,115 children) received the vaccine, up from 93.6% the previous year.

Immunisation against the bronchiolitis virus has reduced the hospitalisation of babies suffering from the disease by approximately 80% in the last two years, since it was incorporated into the regional ministry's vaccination protocol. In the 2024-2025 winter period, there were 2,000 fewer admissions of children with bronchiolitis in Andalucía.

