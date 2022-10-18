Avoid a horrific Halloween by being careful what you buy, consumer experts warn Fancy dress costumes and products for children should only be bought from responsible shops and labels should be inspected carefully, says the Junta de Andalucía’s Consumo Responde service

The Junta de Andalucía’s Consumo Responde department has issued a warning for people to be careful when they buy Halloween items for children this year, and make sure they are of suitable quality.

General director José Agustín González said that Halloween has become something which is celebrated wholeheartedly in Spain and many children get involved in activities organised by their schools so they may need costumes and other items. When buying a Halloween costume it is important to bear in mind the age of the person who will be wearing it and to go to responsible shops, where staff can give advice and deal with any issues which may have arisen later, he said.

He also recommended that consumers read labels carefully because they are the first source of information about the recommended age, safety advice and details of the company which has made the product.

Any product which is sold in the EU for use by children under the age of 14 must have the CE label because this is a guarantee that the manufacturer has complied with all safety measures.

Costumes, masks and makeup

Children’s costumes should not have any small pieces, sharp edges or cords in the area of the neck and they must be made with non-flammable materials. Masks must have sufficient ventilation and be appropriate for the child’s age.

If you intend to use makeup, check the product label. It should show the name of the product, the details of the manufacturer, expiry date and any precautions needed, as well as a list of ingredients in case of any allergies. Contact lenses must only be purchased from establishments with qualified staff and the labels must be in Spanish.

Anyone who would like further information about what to look out for and what to avoid can find it on the Consumo Responde website ( https://www.consumoresponde.es/) , which has a special Halloween section.