Grazalema’s tourist sector faces slow recovery as hotels and campsites reopen

Tourism in Grazalema has been slow to take off after the February eviction.

Grazalema’s tourist industry is fighting to regain its footing after the mass evacuation on 5 February triggered by record-breaking rainfall.

While accommodation is gradually reopening, business is far from normal. Owners report a "quiet" atmosphere and a lack of bookings, fueled by widespread fear regarding road safety and the stability of the town itself.

At the La Mejorana guesthouse, the rooms are currently serving a different purpose. Instead of tourists, they house families unable to return home - including the owners themselves, Andrés and Ana, whose private residence remains in the exclusion zone. While the doors are technically open, the business is generating no income.

"Everything is on hold until we see a return to normality," Andrés explained. He is even considering staying closed through the upcoming Andalusia Day long weekend, potentially delaying a full reopening until March. He noted that while local bars saw some foot traffic from day-trippers last weekend, the "social alarm" surrounding the town’s "red zone" has made it impossible to cover fixed costs like social security for staff.

Uncertainty for the long weekend

The situation is mirrored at Casa de las Piedras. Located outside the exclusion zone, the guesthouse began reactivating its administration this Monday. Manager Estela recalled that they were fully booked before the storms hit; now, the priority is preventing a wave of cancellations ahead of the 28 February public holiday.

At the Tajo Rodillo campsite, located near the natural park’s popular hiking trails, the gates reopened last Tuesday after days of intensive cleaning. However, manager Pepi confirmed that guests have been few and far between. The phones are ringing, but mostly with worried inquiries about the state of the roads rather than new reservations.

The campsite initially sheltered three evicted families who have since been able to return home. It is a small sign of progress in a village that saw nearly 600 litres of rain per square metre in a single day.

Currently, 86 residents remain displaced. While the exclusion zone is slowly being scaled back, the local tourism sector remains in a race against time and perception to prove that Grazalema is once again safe for visitors.