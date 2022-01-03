German paraglider rescued after four hours trapped between high voltage cables The 48-year-old lost consciousness and required medical assistance after being suspended 30 metres above the ground near a village in Granada province

A paraglider was rescued in Ítrabo, a village just inland from the Costa Tropical in Granada province, on Sunday after being trapped for four hours between high voltage cables. The man, a 48-year-old German, lost consciousness and required medical assistance after being suspended 30 metres above the ground.

Almuñécar firefighters, the Guardia Civil Mountain Rescue and medical services yesterday assisted the man after emergency services, 112, received the call at 5.40pm. The man had taken off from a nearby paragliding club and became stuck just minutes later.

It took emergency services around four hours to rescue of the man and finally managed to get the tourist back on the ground at 9.30pm.

He had suffered from 'harness hang syndrome', also known as 'suspension syndrome', losing consciousness several times. However, he did not need to be taken to hospital and is said to be in good condition.