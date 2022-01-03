Man dies after paragliding accident in Teba The body of the deceased, 57, was recovered by the emergency services from a mountainous area of the Malaga town

A paraglider died on Saturday, 1 January 2022, after suffering an accident in the Malaga town of Teba, the 112 Andalucía emergency services control centre reported.

The accident occurred at around 2.15pm when two companions reported the paraglider's fall in a mountainous area in Teba. According to the callers, the victim had crashed and was in very serious condition.

Guardia Civil police officers, firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers from Teba were alerted, but they could only recover the body of the paraglider, a 57-year-old man, who was found dead at the scene.