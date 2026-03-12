Police investigation uncovers warehouse full of Nazi propaganda in Granada town

M. Victoria Cobo Granada Thursday, 12 March 2026, 12:48 Share

Around fifty Guardia Civil officers were stationed on Wednesday 11 March at the entrance to Alhama in Granada province, next to a commercial warehouse. They were accompanied by four officers from the German Polizei. The deployment was to execute a European warrant, requested by a German court, to investigate an alleged hate crime.

IDEAL has learned that the police deployment was in compliance with a European investigation order, with the request coming from a court in Germany, to inspect the area for an alleged hate crime, allegedly connected to the Nazi movement.

The German penal code criminalises the glorification of Nazism as one of the forms of the crime of incitement to racial hatred and provides for sentences of up to three years' imprisonment. In Spain, there is no direct equivalent, but the hate crime in which it would be framed does exist.

The space identified by the German warrant is an old industrial warehouse, which still has an old sign for a drinks warehouse and currently houses what appears to be a printing press.

IDEAL has verified that the building is made up of three premises and inside there are different rooms. The machinery inside is that of a graphics company, which prints posters and paper material, but also banners and embroidery. It also seems to have had some kind of 3D printer.

The officers spent the morning going in and out of the warehouse, where different printers were visible from the outside, and where flags with Nazi symbols, Nazi helmets and numerous boxes with packed material could be seen. There were also surfboards and posters with the same theme inside.

The plainclothes officers involved in the operation belong to the Guardia Civil's information group, which carries out investigations into this type of hate crime, or terrorism, for example.

No arrests have been made in the operation so far, according to sources and the Guardia Civil has not provided any information about the operation.

A German woman who appeared to have some connection with the company housed in the searched warehouse, needed a translator to speak to the officers.

Investigators took away several boxes containing printed material allegedly advocating the Nazi movement. Countless other boxes full of objects were left sealed inside.