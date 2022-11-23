Cases of sexual violence against women in Andalucía rose by 25.4% in 2021 Nine women died as a result of gender violence in the region last year, a new report shows

The assistance provided to women who were victims of sexual violence in Andalucía increased by 25.45% in 2021, an annual report on gender violence has shown. The report was drawn up by the Junta de Andalucía and presented by the Minister for Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, Loles López, on Tuesday.

The information showed that last year nine women died as a result of gender violence and women’s centres in the region assisted 31,566 victims, which was 25.1% more than in 2020.

Of the women who died last year, only 11.11% had reported violent behaviour beforehand. The Ministry says it is essential that women and other family members are encouraged to report behaviour of this type so action can be taken earlier and more progress can be made towards eradicating gender violence.

Wristbands

The latest report drawn up by the Coordination Unit against Gender Violence also shows that by September 1,124 wristbands had been activated by courts specialising in gender violence cases in Andalucía, to monitor and control offenders. This was 37.7% of the total in Spain (2,980 wristbands) and 25.81% more than in the same month the previous year.

The Andalusian government also made progress last year with measures under the State Pact against Gender Violence, including 60 projects to provide assistance for victims, training professionals, prevention and research. Seven ministries are involved, and the plan is costing 25 million euros.