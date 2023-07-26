Free breakfasts and gifts for first in queue at opening of new Ikea store The Swedish furniture giant will open the doors to its new exhibition and retail space in Granada on Thursday morning

Alvaro Garrido Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The new Ikea store in Granada will throw open its doors to the public on Thursday at ten in the morning. With this inauguration the Swedish furniture chain giant is preparing many surprises so that the people of Granada who are early risers can benefit from all the promotions available to make the opening a success.

The first 100 visitors to the establishment in the Nevada shopping centre will get a free breakfast courtesy of Ikea, since it must be remembered that the Swedish company not only offers furniture, but also has an extensive food menu. In addition to this, the first 1,000 Ikea Family members to visit the store will receive a welcome gift. To be part of the Ikea Family you simply have to register with an email address on the Ikea website.

In addition, during the first four days of its opening, the company will have a draw for five free gift cards with a value of 300 euros. The company has already announced that apart from these promotions, more surprises will be available for those who arrive early at the new store.

More than seven thousand square metres of Ikea

The new Ikea store that will open its doors in the Nevada shopping centre will cover 7,300 square metres, half of which will be an exhibition and inspiration space, with a range of up to 2,120 different items for purchase. In addition, the store will have a restaurant space, the Swedish Deli, with a wide range of Swedish cuisine on offer.