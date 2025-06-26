Update on metalworkers strike in Andalucía: day four and demonstrators block a main avenue in Cadiz

Jesús Mejías Cadiz Thursday, 26 June 2025, 19:22 Compartir

Another day dawns on the strike without end by metalworkers in Cadiz. In the provincial capital, the main road where the big manufacturers are located has been closed to traffic since approximately 7.15am. Despite this closure, the situation is proceeding normally, as there are no barricades or altercations. It is worth noting that the two bridges connecting Cadiz city with Puerto Real remain open without restrictions.

Around 100 workers gathered on the aforementioned road for several hours before setting out on another protest march through the city streets.

Shortly before 10am, the group of demonstrators began a march from the entrance to Navantia's factory in Cadiz towards Puerta del Mar Hospital, where they joined the health workers' protest called by their union, SATSE. They blocked the city's main avenue during their march, which ended around noon.

In the municipality of Puerto Real, a group of around 80 people gathered in the car park of aeronautical company Alestis. This rally is proceeding peacefully with no disruption to traffic.

Meanwhile, in El Puerto de Santa María a picket line made up of around 40 people was stationed at Tecnobahía industrial estate. The demonstrators have maintained a peaceful attitude and, although their presence is causing a slowdown in access to the different places of work located on the industrial estate, workers are not being prevented from entering.

At San Fernando a small group of people positioned themselves near the main entrances and turnstiles to the Navantia plant this morning. Meanwhile, a police presence remains in the area, regulating traffic to prevent possible traffic hold-ups or bottlenecks at the entrances to the industrial complex, especially on the Puente de Hierro (iron bridge) and along the main road called La Carraca.

The most notable and significant incident occurred in the Campo de Gibraltar area. It was there that some 200 protestors blocked the CA-34 road, specifically at the access point to the Moeve company, in the municipality of San Roque. Traffic was again severely backed up onto the A-7 dual carriageway, with long hold-ups in the Malaga direction. During the early hours of this morning, as usual, pickets blocked traffic at the junctions connecting La Línea and San Roque with the access road to the industrial zone. After 8am, protestors were only allowing vehicles to exit from La Línea, leaving the rest of the road blocked.