Former employee arrested after theft of 65 kegs of beer from warehouse in Seville
Valued at around 10,000 euros, they belonged to a beverage distribution company
SUR
Seville
Wednesday, 20 August 2025, 17:11
The National Police in Seville have arrested two people in Triana on suspicion of continuous theft. The perpetrators had reportedly stolen 65 kegs of Cruzcampo beer, worth around 10,000 euros, from the warehouse of a beverage distribution company.
The thefts came to light in July, when one of the company's employees reported that a large number of kegs of beer were missing from one of the warehouses.
The police case focused on a former employee. After a complex investigation, they were able to identify him as a suspect and confirm that his partner had assisted him in the thefts.
According to the investigation, the detainees would access the company's warehouses through the usual transport channels and, posing as workers, would steal the kegs using a large van.
