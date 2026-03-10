For sale: exclusive villa in Granada's Albaicín with unique views of the Alhambra

An image of the 'carmen' that is for sale in Granada's Albaicín district

A 'carmen' is not just a house, but a fundamental part of the identity of Granada and specifically of the Albaicín district.

These are traditional buildings in the historical district which are characterised by their interior gardens, vegetation, white walls and terraces from which the city and the Alhambra can be seen.

Now, Hove Properties is selling an exclusive 'carmen' in the heart of the Albaicín that combines the essence of Granada tradition with the most modern comforts for 999,000 euros.

The villa is fully restored and offers exteriors designed to enjoy outdoor living: a manicured garden with private swimming pool, patios and several terraces. As the absolute star of the show, the upper terrace stands as a veritable lookout point, with direct and panoramic views of the Alhambra, a privilege available to very few.

As can be seen on the Idealista property portal, the interior is a balance between tradition and modernity: with large marble floors, air-conditioning with heated and cooling options and original handcrafted details such as arches and wooden beams.

The layout is spacious. It has a living room open to the garden and swimming pool, dining room and modern kitchen with central island. It has five bedrooms, including two suites with private bathrooms, one of them located on the ground floor -an added value for its accessibility-. The property also has an additional bathroom, a toilet on the ground floor and a multi-purpose room on the third floor, with direct access to the upper terrace where the views of the Alhambra and Albaicín become the hallmark of the house.

This exclusive carmen is sold as an experience that allows you to have breakfast in a patio surrounded by bougainvillea, enjoy an afternoon by the pool in an intimate setting, have dinner with friends under the stars and end the day contemplating the illuminated Alhambra from the panoramic terrace.