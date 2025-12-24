Flu incidence rate doubles in two weeks in Spain's Andalucía region

Héctor Barbotta Seville Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 10:05 Share

The incidence rate of influenza in Spain's Andalucía region has risen from 38.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of 8 December to 79 this week, and the regional ministry of health already considers the situation to be "serious". For this reason, the Junta's minister of, Antonio Sanz, has called for prudence during the Christmas holidays and at family gatherings and has asked people to get vaccinated in order to protect the most vulnerable population.

He insisted on the "need to protect ourselves, the elderly and children, who are the most vulnerable, from the flu and other respiratory illnesses associated with winter".

Vaccination campaign

According to the minister, so far, the Junta's vaccination campaign has gone very well and has exceeded last year's vaccination in just over two months of campaigning. "As of Monday, more than 1.86 million people in Andalucía have already received the flu vaccine," said Sanz, who reminded that after the Christmas holidays, the Wednesdays without an appointment for vaccination will resume. In addition, he announced that measures will be introduced to take the campaign out onto the streets, in shopping centres and crowded areas.

Sanz warned that all respiratory viruses arrive together at this time of year. "That is why it is also advisable for the target groups to be vaccinated against Covid. So far, 763,899 people have received this vaccine," explained Sanz. As for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes bronchiolitis, 39,884 infants have already been immunised, which means 94.6% coverage in infants born since 1 April.