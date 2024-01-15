Flu, Covid and RSV jabs: Andalucía to vaccinate the target population in health centres from today, without an appointment

Europa Press Seville Monday, 15 January 2024, 12:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía public health service will vaccinate target groups against influenza, Covid-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in all health centres in the region - without an appointment - every day from today (Monday, 15 January). These groups include for flu and Covid, among others, people over 60 years of age, people with chronic diseases, health and social-health personnel, pregnant women, security forces, people living with people at risk and smokers.

The regional government has said, in addition, it is important to remember that children aged six to 59 months should be vaccinated against influenza. Regarding RSV, which is the main cause of bronchiolitis, this immunisation is mainly administered to children born between April and September 2023 and newborns from October last year until the end of the campaign.

During the first three days of the week in Andalucía, a total of 35,196 hospital emergencies were recorded, a decrease of -12.97 per cent (-5,248) compared to the same period of the previous week, from 40,444 to 35,196. Seville and Malaga stand out as the provinces with the highest concentration of emergencies, with 7,983 and 6,330 respectively.

In terms of hospital admissions, the total across Andalucía during these three days has decreased from 3,104 the previous week to 3,084, representing a decrease of 0.64%. As with emergencies, Seville and Malaga top the list with 728 and 548 admissions respectively. In terms of urgent care provided in primary care centres, 156,440 were attended in the last week, 22% less than the previous week.

In a press conference last Friday to report on the situation of the High Frequency Plan in Andalucía, the regional minister of health, Catalina García, pointed out that the commitment "is vaccination to avoid contagion and, above all, serious forms of illness in the population". In this sense, she highlighted the success of the vaccination against bronchiolitis, which has managed to immunise 92.4 per cent of babies born from 1 April 2023 until last Thursday and which has resulted in a 75% decrease in admissions compared to last year.

In the same vein, she pointed out that influenza infections can increase the risk of suffering a heart attack by up to eight times and the risk of having a stroke by ten times. "We still have two or three weeks to go before we reach the peak of respiratory viruses. People over 60, people with chronic pathologies or pregnant women should be vaccinated against influenza and Covid-19, and children aged 6 to 59 months against influenza, to avoid serious illness and hospitalisation. And it is important to note that the vaccine changes every year, due to the different strains that circulate, so every autumn they should renew their protection against respiratory viruses," she remarked.

As of Friday, a total of 1,708,069 people had been vaccinated in Andalucía against influenza since October 2023 and 1,083,734 against Covid-19. In the case of the childhood influenza vaccine, 120,677 children aged 6 to 59 months had received it. In terms of flu coverage, 56 per cent of those over 60 years of age, 74.8 per cent of those over 85 years of age and 90.5 per cent of those in old people's homes. With regard to Covid-19, coverage among the over-60s was 40.4 per cent, among the over-85s 56.8 per cent and among people in old people's homes 83.9 per cent.