First heatwave of summer eases in Andalucía although amber and yellow warnings remain in force in these areas

The heat is easing this Tuesday in Andalucía as we reach the fourth day of the first heatwave of the summer, with amber weather alerts in several areas of the provinces Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen and Seville, and yellow warnings in Cadiz and Granada, due to maximum temperatures that could reach 43C.

According to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), the heat alerts will be in force between 1pm and 9pm, with temperatures ranging from 36C on the western coast of Cadiz to 43C in the countryside areas of Cordoba and Seville, as well as in Andévalo and Condado (Huelva).

Specifically, a yellow warning will be issued for this Tuesday in the Cadiz countryside, for maximum temperatures of 39C, although locally they could reach 40 degrees, and on the western coast, with the possibility of reaching 36 degrees maximum temperature.

In Cordoba, the amber alert will affect the countryside areas with a maximum temperature of 43C, while a yellow warning will affect the Subbetica Cordobesa and Sierra y Pedroches with a maximum temperature of 39C, which may locally reach 40C. In Granada, there is a yellow risk in the Cuenca del Genil (39C) and the Guadix and Baza areas (38C).

In Huelva province, amber warnings will remain in force in the Andévalo and Condado areas, where the mercury could reach 43C, while in Aracena and on the coast it is expected to reach 40 degrees.

Aemet has also activated several amber warnings in the province of Jaén, with temperatures that could reach 42C in Morena and Condado and in the Guadalquivir Valley. In addition, in Cazorla and Segura the thermometers could reach 40 degrees. In the city and Montes de Jaén there will be a yellow alert for maximum temperatures of 38C for today.

In Seville there is only one amber warning this Tuesday, in the countryside area, with temperatures of up to 43C. On the other hand, the alert will be yellow in the northern Sierra, where the maximum temperature could reach 39C, and may locally reach 40 degrees.