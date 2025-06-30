Met office in Spain confirms that this month will be the hottest June in last 64 years

José Antonio Guerrero Madrid Monday, 30 June 2025, 15:26 Compartir

Spain is melting with the first heatwave of summer and this month bids farewell as the warmest June since records began (1961), surpassing 2003 and 2017. The state meteorological agency (Aemet) has now officially confirmed that June 2025 will be the warmest June in 64 years, with a temperature 3C higher than average. It has surpassed the months of June 2003 and 2017, which were tied with an average for the month of 22.8C.

The heatwave, which began on Saturday, left a record temperature of 46C in El Granado (Huelva province). It was also the warmest Sunday in Spain as a whole since records have been kept. That day, Alconchel, in Badajoz, also reached 45C.

There was no respite from the heat at night either, with minimum temperatures of around 28C in Cabo de Creus (Gerona) and Osuna (Seville) and a minimum temperature of 29.7C in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, in Gran Canaria.

Both today (Monday) and Tuesday, all regions in Spain are under yellow or amber warnings for heat and in some cases also for storms.

According to Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo, the intense heat will continue over the next few days in most of Spain, at least until Thursday, 3 July. "There will only be significant drops in temperature in the northern third, where maximum temperatures on Wednesday could be 10C lower than the previous day."

No major changes are expected in the rest of the country, with temperatures above 36C in large parts of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands and over 38C in the nrtheast, centre and south. In the Guadalquivir Valley and in parts of the Guadiana area, temperatures may even exceed 42C. "All this with very warm, tropical and even torrid nights, that is, minimum temperatures above 25C in parts of the Mediterranean, the centre and south of the Peninsula," said Del Campo.

In addition to the extreme heat, there is the possibility of thunderstorms in the north and east of the country. Particularly in mountain areas, these storms could be locally strong and accompanied by hail. In the second half of the week, there is growing uncertainty regarding temperatures. "It is likely that there will be a drop in temperatures in the north, but the intense heat could continue in areas of the northeast, centre, south and Balearic Islands," said Del Campo.

Forecast by days

Today (Monday) will experience an increase in instability, which will favour the formation of thunderstorms in mountain areas and also in the central area of the Peninsula. Locally, they could be strong and accompanied by hail and intense gusts of wind.

At the same time, the intense heat continues in practically the whole of the mainland and the Balearic Islands, with no major changes in temperatures. Temperatures will exceed 40C in the Ebro Valley and 42C in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir.

Tuesday, 1 July, will be very similar, with temperatures generally unchanged. A very warm night, with minimum temperatures above 22 to 25C in the northeast, Mediterranean, Balearic Islands, centre and south of the country. Maximum temperatures will be somewhat lower in Mediterranean areas, especially in Galicia and Asturias. In the rest, the values will be similar to those of Monday, with intense heat.

On Wednesday, there will be a notable drop in the northern third, except in Aragon and Catalonia, with values that could be 10C lower than the previous day due to the arrival of northerly winds and abundant cloudiness with rain in Cantabria. Bilbao, for example, will go from 33C on Tuesday to a maximum temperature of 24C on Wednesday. "In the rest of the region, we will continue to talk about a lot of heat both at night and during the day and we will have to pay attention to the storms again on Wednesday," Del Campo said. These storms will particularly affect mountain areas in the northern half of the country and also in the area around Castilla y León.

"On Thursday, we will continue witnessing the formation of thunderstorms, which could perhaps become more frequent. Rain will continue for another day in the Cantabrian Sea and, in principle, there will be no major changes in terms of temperatures, except for a rise in the north and a drop in the west of Andalucía. We will continue to exceed 36C in the Balearic Islands, 38 in the northeast, centre and south of the peninsula and 40 to 42 in the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir Valleys," Del Campo said.

Thursday will continue having hot nights, with a minimum of 22 to 24C in the Mediterranean, Balearic Islands, centre and south. There could also be some torrid nights (above 25C).

From Friday onwards, there is even more uncertainty as far as temperatures are concerned. "According to the forecast models, there is likely to be a drop in temperatures, which will be more marked in the north and east. However, on Saturday, temperatures will continue to exceed 36 to 38C in the northeast, south of Castilla y León, the central area and also in the southern half with 38 to 40C, even occasionally more in the Guadiana and Guadalquivir Valleys," Del Campo said.

As for the Canary Islands, temperatures will drop on Monday, although they will rise again on Wednesday, reaching 30 and 32C in the south of the islands and even above 35C in the south of Gran Canaria.

The most significant phenomenon of these first days of the week in the archipelago will be the wind, which will blow with very strong gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes of the islands, leaving behind an unsettled sea.