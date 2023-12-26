Fireworks set to return for the New Year in Spain and these are the rules and regulations

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 15:51 | Updated 16:32h. Compartir Copiar enlace

The Christmas and New Year holidays are upon us and once the sale of firecrackers, flares and other potentially dangerous pyrotechnic items are on sale again in Spain.

They could be heard all over the country in towns and cities on Christmas Eve, and they are bound to be heard again on 31 December when the clock strikes midnight. But if they are used in the wrong hands, it can be a recipe for disaster. With that in mind the Junta's 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre has this year published a guide on how to use firecrackers, flares and fireworks safely. Here are three key things to always remember:

1. Do not ignore age restrictions

Firecrackers and fireworks should never be placed in the hands of children, althougg it is common to see youngsters using sparklers or similar items that are not suitable for their age. Children under 12 years of age are not allowed to handle any type of pyrotechnic item. Those over 12 may use category or class one fireworks, commercially known as bombitas, bengalas de palillo, surtidores or voladores. From the age of 16, class two fireworks can be handled (ruedas, tubos silbadores, tracas, bengalas, soles or carcasas), while those over 18 can buy and use category three fireworks. In all cases, minors must always do so under the close supervision of an adult.

2. Do not put firecrackers in bins, cans or in your pocket

The safest way to light firecrackers or fireworks is to always do it on the ground, away from any part of the body to avoid burns and explosions in the hands or face. It is a golden rule that this type of material should not be placed in rubbish bins, drains, cans, bottles or containers that can cause shrapnel and multiply their harmful effects. It is also important to respect a safety zone and move away from the firework once the fuse is lit. Items with longer wicks offer more guarantee of safety when lighting them. If a firework does not light properly, it should not be used again. If this happens, the safest thing to do is to allow thirty minutes to pass and wet it with water to prevent it from exploding spontaneously.

Before using any type of pyrotechnic item, read the manufacturer's instructions carefully and follow them at all times.

3. Do not light them in areas close to homes or crowds of people

Under no circumstances should fireworks or other inflammable items be thrown from balconies, windows or rooftops. They can injure pedestrians and cause fires in trees, hedges and other properties.

If you are at home and pyrotechnics are being used in the street, the best thing to do is to close the doors and windows to prevent fireworks. Special attention must be paid when animals and pets are in the area. Their hearing is more sensitive than that of humans and therefore they suffer more stress.

What to do in case of burns?

If, despite using pyrotechnics with caution, a burn is suffered, it is recommended to wash the affected area with cold water and, if it is serious, go to a health centre or request help via 112 Andalucía.

In any potentially dangerous situation, the public should call 112, which is free and available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. As well as Spanish, the service is also available in English, French, German and Arabic.