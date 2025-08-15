Family from Granada mountain town famous for their fried doughnuts stuffed with tomato, cheese and ham

Rafael Vílchez Friday, 15 August 2025, 16:16 Share

In the kitchen of the famous restaurant Venta El Buñuelo in Lanjarón, Sandra Luna Estévez Expósito and her sisters Aída and Yasmina - daughters of famous chef Francisco Estévez - lovingly and carefully prepare delicious 'buñuelos' (a type of fried doughnut) of various kinds, with dough that is fermented for 18 hours so that the body remains full. In addition, many buñuelos are cut in half and filled with homemade tomato sauce, melted cheese and slices of cured ham. The menu also has a very good 'buñuelo morcillón' with toasted goat's cheese.

Venta El Buñuelo is open from 9am to 6pm, except for Wednesdays when it closes. It has customers from all over Spain and other countries. Many people eat the doughnuts with homemade hot chocolate. The ingredients that the Estévez family uses are: durum wheat flour, yeast, water, salt and olive oil.

Buñuelos are typical in Lanjarón at any time of the year, usually with chocolate. Some people eat them with their coffee, while others might have tea, wine, beer or aniseed.

Venta El Buñuelo has been making fried doughnuts for more than half a century. The people in charge of the restaurant have always made good food. Sandra Luna explains how they make the buñuelos, in front of an audience of customers: "We pour warm water in a bowl to dissolve the yeast and salt. Then, we add the flour little by little, stirring constantly until the dough is well kneaded. We let the dough rest, covered with a cloth. Then, in one of our large frying pans with plenty of very hot oil, we fry the round portions of dough with a hole in the centre. Finally, when the dough is golden brown on both sides, we take it out and drain it. Our buñuelos taste very good, because they are fluffy and we make them with great care."

In Venta El Buñuelo in Lanjarón, you can also taste many other dishes such as croquetas, cod au gratin, Alpujarreño dish, ham, migas, soups, salads, roasts, lamb chops, pork tenderloin, veal, etc.

Its wine list is diverse and its homemade sangría is superior. For only 15 euros you can eat perfectly well, served by a very professional staff. They stand out for their friendliness, efficiency, courtesy and business sense.

It is believed that the origin of buñuelos dates back to the time of the Arab kingdom in Spain, between the 8th and 15th centuries.