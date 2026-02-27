Individual faces a potential 30,000-euro fine for hoax emergency call in El Rocío

Europa Press Friday, 27 February 2026, 11:48 Share

The Guardia Civil in Huelva has identified and recommended for fining a male who "maliciously" reported a non-existent emergency in El Rocío, claiming to have discovered a dead body. The perpetrator faces a fine ranging from 601 to 30,000 euros.

According to a press release from the Guardia Civil, the events occurred when a person alerted the 112 emergency call centre that there was a dead person inside a house in the village of El Rocío. Medical personnel and police officers were then urgently despatched to the location given.

While emergency resources were heading to the scene, operators at the 062 emergency room of Huelva's Guardia Civil central command carried out parallel inquiries to gather more details. They soon spotted that the location of the mobile phone from which the emergency call was made did not match the call location.

After various checks and in collaboration with the 112 emergency centre, a false alarm was confirmed and the owner of the mobile number from which the call was made was immediately identified.

The person who made the call will be recommended for a fine under organic law 4/2015 (protection of public safety). According to article 36.5, making hoax calls, raising false alarms or communicating with emergency services that then mobilise public resources without cause is considered an offence, punishable by a fine ranging from 601 euros to 30,000 euros.

The Guardia Civil reminds the public that the owner of a telephone line is legally responsible for all actions taken with it. If the phone is used by an authorised person, such as family members, friends or minors, the civil and administrative liability for irresponsible use may fall directly on the contract holder.

The Guardia Civil's headquarters in Huelva has again appealed to the public to take such matters seriously, as the misuse of emergency services not only represents an unnecessary expenditure of public resources, but can also delay or prevent the timely response to a real emergency occurring at the same time.