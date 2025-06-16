Extreme heat warnings are mixed with storm and sea swell warnings today in south of Spain

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 09:06 | Updated 09:52h. Compartir

This week in the south of Spain begins with the activation by the state meteorological agency (Aemet) of several yellow heat warnings for this Monday in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Jaen and Seville, where maximum temperatures of up to 40C may be reached. In addition, a storm warning of this same level is planned for Cordoba and Jaen, and for sea swell on the coast of Cadiz.

According to the Aemet website, the heat risk will affect the countryside of Cordoba and the Guadalquivir valley of Jaén between 1pm and 9pm with maximum temperatures in both areas of 38C, and the countryside of Seville, where the thermometer could reach 39 degrees and even 40C locally.

In Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba) and in the Morena and Condado areas of Jaén, as well as in Cazorla and Segura, the yellow alert for storms will be in force between 2pm and 10pm, and Aemet warns of the possibility of "very strong" gusts of wind.

The forecast of significant coastal phenomena in Cadiz has put the entire coast under warning from 12.00 noon, with easterly winds of 50 to 61 km/h in the Strait of Gibraltar, around Tarifa and offshore to the west of Tarifa and south of Trafalgar.

In the provincial capitals, the following minimum and maximum temperatures are expected: Almeria, 23C and 33C; Cadiz, 22C and 29C; Cordoba, 23C and 38C; Granada, 23C and 33C; Huelva, 21C and 34C; Jaen, 23C and 33C; Malaga, 22C and 28C; and Seville, 21C and 39C.