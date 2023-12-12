Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Emergency workers respond to 2,574 incidents during December long weekend in Malaga

The highest volume of reports resulted from healthcare and public safety incidents

SUR

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 11:48

Emergency services dealt with more than 2,500 incidents over the long December weekend in Malaga province.

Between 3pm on Tuesday 5 December and midnight this Monday morning (11 December), 112 emergency workers responded to 2,575 callouts.

The majority (1,214) were related to health issues, followed by public safety (604), traffic incidents (191), road accidents (157), animal-related issues (94) and fires (78). Saturday 9 December had the most callouts of the six days with 524 emergencies.

In Andalucía, there were a total of 12,301 emergency callouts, with the busiest period between 9pm and 10pm on Friday with 149 incidents. Malaga was the second province in the region with the highest number of incidents recorded during the long weekend, preceded by Seville with 3,251.

Public, free and multilingual service

Emergencias 112 Andalucía is a public, free and multilingual service that can be used in the event of an emergency for issues related to health, fire and rescue, public safety and civil protection. With a single call to the free telephone number, which is in force throughout Europe, citizens can access help in any emergency situation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is a multilingual service that offers assistance to users in English, French, German and Arabic, in addition to Spanish.

