Eleven new cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Andalucía

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday (16 September) that there are 11 new cases of West Nile virus (WNV) in the region. There are two people in Dos Hermanas, two in Coria del Río, one in San Juan de Aznalfarache, one in Gelves and one in El Real de la Jara; in the province of Seville. In Jaén, three cases have been confirmed: one in Ibros, one in Villanueva de la Reina and one in Lopera. Finally, there is one case in the Cordoba municipality of La Rambla, who is hospitalised and is progressing favourably.

The regional government has also notified the death of a person from Villanueva de la Reina (Jaén) at the Reina Sofía Hospital in Cordoba, although the reason for the death "is not directly linked to West Nile virus but to a previous pathology", the Junta explained in a press statement. Therefore, the number of deaths due to WNV remains at seven.

Meanwhile, the presence of WNV has been detected in samples taken in the Cadiz municipalities of Barbate, Benalup Casas Viejas, Tarifa and Vejer de la Frontera; as well as in the Seville municipality of Los Palacios y Villafranca.

Likewise, as a result of the integration of surveillance, the ministry of health has reported that the presence of West Nile virus has been detected in five equidae members of the horse family: one in the municipality of Arjona in Jaén; another in the municipality of Villamartín in Cadiz; one in Las Navas de la Concepción, another in Espartinas and another in Cazalla de la Sierra, the latter three in the province of Seville; and in a common gannet located in the sea, more than 2 kilometres from the coast of Huelva.

The Junta has informed the municipal authorities of the prescribed public health actions that "must be taken" in order to "significantly" reduce the probability of transmission to the population based on the analysis of the weekly results of species, densities and circulation of the virus. It is continuously monitoring the mosquito surveillance and control activities being carried out by the pest control companies contracted by the Cadiz and Seville provincial authorities to control peri-urban areas and, specifically, with regard to activities within the towns, carrying out on-site verifications and weekly follow-up meetings with the most affected town councils and the companies contracted by them.

In addition, the weekly public health report concluded that the population densities of females of potentially transmitting mosquito species are at high levels (Grade III) in Los Palacios y Villafranca (Seville) and in La Puebla del Río in the Brazo del Este (Seville) and at medium levels (Grade II) in Villamanrique de la Condesa (Seville) and Benalup Casas Viejas (Cadiz). According to the data obtained from the different information sources, the Junta concluded that the populations of vector mosquitoes maintain the low densities observed during the first week of September in most of the traps, obtaining medium or high densities in the traps of La Puebla del Río (Brazo del Este), Los Palacios y Villafranca (northwest of the town), Villamanrique de la Condesa (south of the town) and Benalup-Casas Viejas (northeast of the town).

By province

Regarding the circulation of West Nile virus in traps in the province of Seville during the first week of September, it has only been detected in transmitting mosquitoes in one single trap, specifically the one covering the rural area of Los Palacios y Villafranca (northwest of the town), being negative in the rest of the traps carried out in the province (including those of the EBD-CSIC).

In the province of Cadiz, in the second week of September, the drop in the density of mosquito-transmitting mosquitoes observed in the first week continued, although virus circulation continued in traps in rural areas of Benalup-Casas Viejas and Vejer de la Frontera, with virus presence in the rural areas of Barbate and Tarifa during the first week of September.

No WNV circulation has been detected in the traps in the province of Malaga (corresponding to the week of 2 to 6 September). Finally, the incorporation of traps in the province of Jaén is planned for next week, given the evolution of the cases declared in that province, for a diagnosis on transmitting species that may be present in that province, their density and virus circulation in the samples collected during the coming weeks.