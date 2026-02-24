Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

El Algarrobico hotel, where construction has been suspended for the past 20 years. E.P.
Environment

El Algarrobico Hotel: mayor faces criminal charges over 20-year legal deadlock

Environmentalists threaten 'malfeasance' complaint as Carboneras council stalls on revoking building permits in Almeria’s Cabo de Gata Natural Park

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 14:27

The environmental group 'Salvemos Mojácar' (Save Mojácar) has announced it will file a criminal complaint against the mayor of Carboneras, Salvador Hernández, if he continues to ignore court rulings regarding the infamous El Algarrobico hotel.

For two decades, construction on the hotel - located on a pristine beach in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park - has been suspended. Now, activists are threatening a malfeasance suit if the mayor refuses to declare the original building licence illegal, as mandated by the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA).

The group alleges that Carboneras council is intentionally "bogging down" the process by withholding documentation from the Advisory Council of Andalucía.

They believe this delay is a strategic move to endorse the licence’s legality, which would trigger new appeals and potentially stall demolition for another five years.

