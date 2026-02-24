El Algarrobico Hotel: mayor faces criminal charges over 20-year legal deadlock

El Algarrobico hotel, where construction has been suspended for the past 20 years.

The environmental group 'Salvemos Mojácar' (Save Mojácar) has announced it will file a criminal complaint against the mayor of Carboneras, Salvador Hernández, if he continues to ignore court rulings regarding the infamous El Algarrobico hotel.

For two decades, construction on the hotel - located on a pristine beach in the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park - has been suspended. Now, activists are threatening a malfeasance suit if the mayor refuses to declare the original building licence illegal, as mandated by the High Court of Justice of Andalucía (TSJA).

The group alleges that Carboneras council is intentionally "bogging down" the process by withholding documentation from the Advisory Council of Andalucía.

They believe this delay is a strategic move to endorse the licence’s legality, which would trigger new appeals and potentially stall demolition for another five years.