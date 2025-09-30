Around 7,000 jobs up for grabs at Disneyland Paris as casting call is staged in southern Spain

N. V. Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 11:55 Share

Spain's public employment service (Sepe), in collaboration with the EU's employment service, has launched one of the most attractive job offers of the year: 7,000 vacancies at Disneyland Paris in areas such as hospitality, catering, visitor assistance and attractions operation. The two- to eight-month contracts offer a full 35-hour working week, two consecutive days off, a competitive salary according to the collective agreement and benefits such as accommodation for around 400 euros per month, three-euro subsidised meals and partial reimbursement of transport.

Interviews will be held in Seville on 14 October 2025, at Hotel Meliá Lebreros, as part of the 'Casting Tour 2025'. To apply, you must be a national of an EU country, have a valid identity card and a knowledge of French (in some positions also English).

Beyond the financial benefits, the offer is an opportunity to gain international experience in a multicultural environment, with the possibility of a contract extension or a permanent position in the future.

Profiles in demand Waiters

Cooks

Bartenders

Multi-skilled catering staff

Restaurant hosts

Housekeepers

Hotel receptionists

Shop assistants

Attraction operators

Interviews will be conducted in French, with the required level adapted to each position (basic, intermediate or high). There may possibly be an assessment in English.

Terms and conditions

Only those who present a national identity card from an EU country can be recruited (an NIE alone is not valid).

For more information, scan the QR code on the event poster, where you can find all the details and the application form.