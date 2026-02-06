Granada calls for 'disaster area' declaration as Storm Leonardo causes widespread destruction

Pilar García-Trevijano Granada Friday, 6 February 2026, 12:03 Share

Granada's provincial authority, the Diputación de Granada, approved on Friday 6 February during an extraordinary full council meeting that the province be declared a disaster area following the damage caused by Storm Leonardo.

President Francis Rodríguez said, "It is one of the most critical moments that the province has gone through in recent years. We are still working and we have not yet been able to quantify the damage because there are areas that continue to be affected by the flooding of the riverbeds."

He went on to say, "Seeing how aggressive the storm has been, we are grateful for the help of the authorities that have prevented Leonardo from claiming human lives," but added that the storm has not yet subsided.

The material damage to homes, public infrastructure, farms, commercial spaces and essential services in different municipalities in the province of Granada has directly affected citizens and the normal functioning of local authorities leaving municipalities cut off, incidents on the roads and preventive evacuations.

In addition, the persistent rainfall has led to the temporary closure of essential services and the suspension of teaching activities due to the high risk of further flooding.

"It should not be forgotten that these meteorological events are not isolated, but are added to a growing series of storms that, in recent weeks, have kept the province in a situation of permanent alert, with accumulation of water in riverbeds, swollen rivers and multiple requests for intervention of emergency services to address flooding of homes, flooded roads and risks to the safety of the population," Rodríguez said in a statement.

As well as asking the government to declare an emergency zone, the Diputación is urging the Junta de Andalucía to adopt the appropriate legal and economic measures, within its powers, to collaborate with other authorities in order to approve a joint emergency plan for the province.

Similarly, the Diputación is calling on the central government to urgently process the aid foreseen for this type of disaster, so that the funds reach both the affected town halls and individuals as soon as possible.

Finally, it is calling on all the authorities involved to simplify administrative procedures so that the aid can be accessed quickly and without unnecessary bureaucratic burdens.

The Diputación will forward this decision to the central government, the Confederación Hidrográfica del Guadalquivir, the Junta de Andalucía and the affected municipalities in the province.