A 'Dana' could bring rain to south of Spain this week while it swelters in the midst of a heatwave

There is extreme heat in Andalucía in southern Spain this week ... but the weather is still a mixed bag. In the midst of the heatwave, with the mercury soaring upwards, parts of the region could register weak and sporadic rainfall in the coming days, according to the state meteorological agency (Aemet). The official forecast for the week warns of a new 'Dana' weather system approaching on Thursday in parts of Huelva, Granada, Cadiz and Jaén provinces. In fact, although there will be no major downpours of rain, this pocket in the middle layers of the atmosphere will bring cloudiness. For now, the Aemet forecast for the day points to "skies with intervals of medium and high clouds, without ruling out scattered showers" between 12 noon and 6pm.

And all this on a day marked by new yellow warnings for high temperatures that will keep five Andalusian provinces in check. Therefore, Almeria, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen and Seville will endure very high maximum temperatures (most of them over 40C).

Andalusia has welcomed the month of August with a heatwave that is sweeping across the region with temperatures already reaching 42C in different parts of Seville, Cordoba, Jaen and Granada. According to Aemet, today will be an amber warning with significant risk of high temperatures in the countryside and Subbetica areas of Cordoba, the Genil basin in Granada, the countryside of Seville and most of the province of Jaen, Morena and Condado, the Sierra de Cazorla and safe and the Guadalquivir valley. The warnings will remain active from 1pm and 9pm.

Similarly, the yellow warning will also be activated for hot temperatures from midday - with highs of up to 39C - in the Sierra and Pedroches areas in Cordoba, Guadix and Baza in Granada, the Sierra de Aracena, Andévalo and Condado in Huelva, Jaén city and Montes de Jaén, Antequera in Malaga and in Seville, both in the Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur.

This is a heatwave that has settled in the Andalusian region and will hit all the provinces until at least this Friday. This Tuesday, 5 August, only Almeria will be spared from the high temperatures, experiencing a drop in the mercury to 33C and minimum temperatures of around 25 degrees.

Aemet has pointed out that on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 August, abnormally warm temperatures are expected to continue, with maximum temperatures similar to or locally higher than today. From Friday onwards, the most likely scenario is that temperatures will "rise in the west of the Spanish mainland", so that this heatwave episode will continue at least until the weekend.